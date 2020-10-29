Advertisement

Greenwood ISD reverts back to virtual learning due to COVID-19 case spike

The campus will be closed for five days
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Wednesday, Greenwood ISD suspended its in-person learning at their high-school because of COVID-19 outbreaks.

All students will be working virtually for the next five days as the school sanitizes classrooms.

Tuesday, Greenwood parents were informed of the COVID-19 outbreak at the high school.

Greenwood Highschool principal Stacy Jones said the dramatic increase in cases was alarming.

“For each positive test we received in the past, we usually had one maybe two or no close contacts attached to that,” said Jones. Because of the safety measures we have in place, in our plan-- in this situation because they were tied to extracurricular activities that cost us many many students, many more than we were used to having."

According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Greenwood ISD Superintendent Ariel Elliott said there were 100 cases of close contact including teachers.

