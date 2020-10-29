Advertisement

City of Odessa giving $1 million from CARES Act to MCH and ORMC for community COVID-19 tests and flu vaccines

Odessa Regional Medical Center
Odessa Regional Medical Center(Daniel Alvarado/CBS7)
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Odessa is partnering with its local hospitals to combat a spike in COVID-19 cases and the flu season.

According to a release, the city has made an agreement with Medical Center Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center to provide free COVID-19 tests and flu vaccines for the community.

The program will be funded with $1 million that the city has to use thanks to the CARES Act, which was awarded to Odessa by the State of Texas.

“The City of Odessa is proud to partner with both Medical Center Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center to provide COVID-19 testing and flu shots for our community,” said Michael Marrero, City Manager for the City of Odessa. “Partnership such as this allow us all to provide excellent services to the citizens we serve.”

The tests and vaccines will be provided at two MCH Urgent Care locations and the ORMC Community Clinic.

“We are proud to be partnering with the city and ORMC for this necessary cause,” said Russell Tippin, Chief Executive Officer and President at Medical Center Health System. “With Ector County seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases and the beginning of flu season, it’s important for the people of Odessa to have access to efficient and affordable testing for both viruses. This partnership gives the public access to free testing seven days a week at a number of different locations across the city.”

The program will run from November 1 through December 31.

A website with more information on this program will go live on Friday afternoon.

