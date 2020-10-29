CBS7 Player of the Week: Midland’s Daniel Garcia

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This week’s player of the week honors go to Midland High School’s Daniel Garcia.

In the Bulldogs' win over Odessa High, Garcia racked up 287 yards rushing and receiving and scored two touchdowns.

This is the second year in a row that the Midland running back had a 200-yard game against the Bronchos.

Garcia and the Bulldogs are off this Friday before taking on San Angelo Central on November 6th.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.