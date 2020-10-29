Advertisement

CBS7 Player of the Week: Midland’s Daniel Garcia

Midland running back Daniel Garcia is CBS7′s player of the week
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This week’s player of the week honors go to Midland High School’s Daniel Garcia.

In the Bulldogs' win over Odessa High, Garcia racked up 287 yards rushing and receiving and scored two touchdowns.

This is the second year in a row that the Midland running back had a 200-yard game against the Bronchos.

Garcia and the Bulldogs are off this Friday before taking on San Angelo Central on November 6th.

