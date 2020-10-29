Advertisement

Big Spring Police investigating shooting

((Image: Pixabay)(KOSA))
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Big Spring Police Department officers are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon.

In a news release, the department said officers responded to a call about a person who had been shot at a home on South Nolan in Big Spring.

Officers arrived around 12:15 p.m., and found a 31-year-old black man laying inside the home. Police officers secured the scene, and first responders started life saving measures. The injured man was then flown to Midland Memorial Hospital, according to police.

Detectives are following leads, and are requesting help from residents.

Those with information about the incident, are asked to contact the police department at 432-264-2558. Information can also be reported anonymously through CrimeStoppers, which can be reached at 432-263-8477. CrimeStoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person involved with the case.

