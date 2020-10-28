Advertisement

UTPB football ends fall activities because of COVID-19

“Out of an abundance of caution, UT Permian Basin Football has paused team activities as the result of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the Midland-Odessa area”
(KOSA)
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UTPB has cancelled its remaining fall practices and intra-squad scrimmage scheduled for Saturday. The Falcons were already set to play their season in the spring, and will resume football activities in 2021.

The following comes from the UTPB athletic department:

Out of an abundance of caution, UT Permian Basin Football has paused team activities as the result of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the Midland-Odessa area and the subsequent contact tracing that has put a number of student-athletes into quarantine. The team will forgo the final days of fall practice and its final intrasquad scrimmage, scheduled for October 31.

“While it’s disappointing to not be able to finish fall practice, it is imperative that we protect our student-athletes,” said Head Coach Justin Carrigan. “The safety of our players, coaches, and campus community is a priority. We will get through this and be ready for football in February.”

Student-athletes will not return to athletic activities until clearing UTPB Athletics Department protocol. This decision was fueled, in part, by the increase in cases in the Permian Basin, and the upward trend of cases in Texas and the US in general.

“Student-athlete welfare is the number one core value of this department,” said Carrigan. “We want to do the right thing and get ahead of this and prevent the spread of the virus.”

The Lone Star Conference moved the 2020 football season to the spring of 2021 after the NCAA cancelled fall championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Falcons have been practicing and were set to finish fall practice this week. On Saturday, an intrasquad scrimmage was scheduled to conclude the fall practice schedule, but now, this event has been canceled.

Currently, the 2021 Spring Lone Star Conference Football Season is slated to kick-off February 27 at Western New Mexico University.

