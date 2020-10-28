Trump considering executive order for government fracking study

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -President Trump is thinking about issuing an executive order to ask government agencies to do an economic analysis of fracking.

His goal is to win over voters in Pennsylvania, but the order would impact the Permian Basin as well.

The study would find out how much fracking impacts the economy and trade, as well as highlight the consequences of banning it, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Officials told the WSJ that details of the order are still being figured out and a final decision on whether to even issue it hasn’t been made.

Trump claims his opponent, Vice President Joe Biden, wants to ban fracking, although Biden has gone back and forth on the issue.

He says banning it is not part of his agenda, but did say during last week’s debate he would explore ways to phase it out over time.

