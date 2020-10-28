Advertisement

Truckers urge caution on icy roads

By Shane Battis
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Truckers know icy roads are not to be messed with.

“Oh you’re never comfortable,” Carlos Morales said. “Always have to be on your senses, slick roads, cold weather other drivers.”

A few truckers said even though the highways weren’t really in the best shape, they decided to keep going by slowing way down and keeping an eye on other drivers.

However, others didn’t think the risk was worth it.

Tony Hoffman said when he felt his 18-wheeler starting to slide a bit on an overpass, he knew it was time to park and wait it out.

“Yeah, just stop,” he said. “I mean, you cannot, it’s not worth it. Not worth a wreck. Not worth risking everybody’s lives.”

There’s was plenty of evidence of that risk Tuesday morning. More than 20 cars wrecked in Odessa alone.

