Advertisement

Texas upstream oil and gas sector adds jobs; First time in seven months

(CBS7 File Photo)
(CBS7 File Photo)(KOSA)
By Scott Pickey
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, TX (KOSA) – For the first time since February, the upstream sector of the state’s oil and natural gas industry added 700 jobs last month, according to the Texas Workforce Commission.

That brings the total upstream employment in Texas to 170,500 jobs.

Todd Staples, the president of the Texas Oil & Gas Association, says while the uptick is small, it is an indicator that there are better days ahead for the industry.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 forces Greenwood High School to go all virtual

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Scott Pickey
Covid-19 causes Greenwood High to go all virtual starting today.

News

Trump considering executive order for government fracking study

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Scott Pickey
President Donald Trump is reportedly considering issuing an executive order that would study the economic impacts of fracking.

Local

Mark Knox Flowers opens Christmas store

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shane Battis
The shop has all the decorations you could hope for and customers are ready for the holiday season.

Local

Local business provides three women with free mammograms

Updated: 11 hours ago
In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, one automotive shop is helping women.

Latest News

Video

Mammogram Drawing - TMSG

Updated: 12 hours ago
Recordings of the CBS7 Morning Newscasts.

Local

Truckers urge caution on icy roads

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Shane Battis
Experienced drivers know freezing weather can make travel risk, perhaps too risky for some.

Video

Truckers urge caution on icy roads

Updated: 14 hours ago
Recordings of the CBS7 News at Midday newscast.

Local

State sends FEMA nurses to help with COVID surge

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Douglas
49 FEMA nurses and respiratory therapist have been issued from the state just to help with the staffing shortage and high volumes of covid cases.

Local

Neighborhood without power during winter storm

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kate Porter
One Midland neighborhood spent this frigid afternoon without any power.

News

Big Spring wakes up to ice and snow

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
Big Spring among West Texas towns most affected by winter weather.