Advertisement

State sends FEMA nurses to help with COVID surge

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Neighborhood without power during winter storm

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kate Porter
One Midland neighborhood spent this frigid afternoon without any power.

News

Big Spring wakes up to ice and snow

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
Big Spring among West Texas towns most affected by winter weather.

News

Dangerous conditions for truck drivers in Big Spring

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
See how truck drivers are reacting to the ice and snow on the roads.

News

Icy roads affect truck drivers in Big Spring

Updated: 2 hours ago
Ice and snow affect truck drivers in Big Spring.

Latest News

News

Big Spring weather update

Updated: 3 hours ago
Big Spring weather update

Video

Winter Weather Update 5 p.m. Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
Recordings of the CBS7 News at 5 newscast.

Local

City of Odessa closing Building Inspections office due to possible COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 4 hours ago
The City of Odessa is temporarily closing its Building Inspections office due to a possible COVID-19 exposure.

State

Texas social workers will no longer be allowed to discriminate against LGBTQ Texans and people with disabilities

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Edgar Walters
After backlash from lawmakers and advocates, a state board voted Tuesday to undo a rule change that would have allowed social workers to turn away clients who are LGBTQ or have a disability.

Local

Andrews County election worker tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
An election worker for Andrews County has tested positive for COVID-19.

State

A week before the election, Texas National Guard prepares to deploy troops to cities

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Shawn Mulachy
The Texas Army National Guard said Monday that up to 1,000 troops could be dispatched to cities across Texas ahead of the Nov. 3 election.