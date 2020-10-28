Weather
State sends FEMA nurses to help with COVID surge
By
Stephanie Douglas
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 8:34 PM CDT
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
Latest News
Local
Neighborhood without power during winter storm
Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By
Kate Porter
One Midland neighborhood spent this frigid afternoon without any power.
News
Big Spring wakes up to ice and snow
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Jakob Brandenburg
Big Spring among West Texas towns most affected by winter weather.
News
Dangerous conditions for truck drivers in Big Spring
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Jakob Brandenburg
See how truck drivers are reacting to the ice and snow on the roads.
News
Icy roads affect truck drivers in Big Spring
Updated: 2 hours ago
Ice and snow affect truck drivers in Big Spring.
News
Big Spring weather update
Updated: 3 hours ago
Big Spring weather update
Video
Winter Weather Update 5 p.m. Tuesday
Updated: 3 hours ago
Recordings of the CBS7 News at 5 newscast.
Local
City of Odessa closing Building Inspections office due to possible COVID-19 exposure
Updated: 4 hours ago
The City of Odessa is temporarily closing its Building Inspections office due to a possible COVID-19 exposure.
State
Texas social workers will no longer be allowed to discriminate against LGBTQ Texans and people with disabilities
Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By
Edgar Walters
After backlash from lawmakers and advocates, a state board voted Tuesday to undo a rule change that would have allowed social workers to turn away clients who are LGBTQ or have a disability.
Local
Andrews County election worker tests positive for COVID-19
Updated: 4 hours ago
An election worker for Andrews County has tested positive for COVID-19.
State
A week before the election, Texas National Guard prepares to deploy troops to cities
Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By
Shawn Mulachy
The Texas Army National Guard said Monday that up to 1,000 troops could be dispatched to cities across Texas ahead of the Nov. 3 election.