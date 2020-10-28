Neighborhood without power during winter storm

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - One Midland neighborhood spent this frigid afternoon without any power.

It happened in the Sawyer subdivision.

Oncor says about 140 residents were affected.

Several trucks were in the area as workers attempted to get the power back on.

It happened around 10-30 this morning, and Oncor told residents the power would be fixed by noon, but that got pushed back because of complications.

George and Elin Perley have lived in that neighborhood for thirty-two years and say the power goes out all the time.

"Very cold, "said George Perley. “It usually happens in the heat, when we were having those 110-degree weather, it’s happened. And now freezing cold, it happens. And when our power goes out, we have water wells so, we also have no water,” added Elin Perley.

The Perleys said several of their neighbors have even bought generators because the power goes out so often.

At last check, the Oncor online outage map showed that the the power was back on.

