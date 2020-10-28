Advertisement

Midland County extends early voting times by one hour

The county extended times for Wednesday, Oct. 28., at all five polling locations. Starting Thursday, all early voting locations will be open until 7 p.m.
The county extended times for Wednesday, Oct. 28., at all five polling locations. Starting Thursday, all early voting locations will be open until 7 p.m.(KOSA)
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - If your plans to get to the voting booths were sidelined by that icy weather yesterday, don’t worry. Midland County has your back.

Midland County is keeping all five of their voting locations open for an extra hour tonight, staying open until seven instead of six.

The county only opened the main elections office yesterday while the others closed because of the storm.

Even so, that location saw a nearly 50% drop in the number of voters compared to previous days.

Luckily, the Texas Secretary of State’s Office gave Midland County the thumbs up to stay open late tonight to give voters time to thaw out and catch up.

“That will give voters an extra hour at any of the locations that they didn’t have the opportunity to yesterday to get by here,” Midland County Election Administrator Carolyn Graves said of the Elections Office. “Now, they can get over there.”

While the extended hours are only in effect today, all early voting locations will be open until 7 p.m. starting Oct. 29 through the end of early voting on Friday, Oct. 30.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 forces Greenwood High School to go all virtual

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Scott Pickey
Covid-19 causes Greenwood High to go all virtual starting today.

News

Texas upstream oil and gas sector adds jobs; First time in seven months

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Scott Pickey
Oil and gas industry's upstream sector adds Texas jobs for first time since February.

News

Trump considering executive order for government fracking study

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Scott Pickey
President Donald Trump is reportedly considering issuing an executive order that would study the economic impacts of fracking.

Local

Mark Knox Flowers opens Christmas store

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Shane Battis
The shop has all the decorations you could hope for and customers are ready for the holiday season.

Latest News

Local

Local business provides three women with free mammograms

Updated: 17 hours ago
In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, one automotive shop is helping women.

Video

Mammogram Drawing - TMSG

Updated: 18 hours ago
Recordings of the CBS7 Morning Newscasts.

Local

Truckers urge caution on icy roads

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Shane Battis
Experienced drivers know freezing weather can make travel risk, perhaps too risky for some.

Video

Truckers urge caution on icy roads

Updated: 20 hours ago
Recordings of the CBS7 News at Midday newscast.

Local

State sends FEMA nurses to help with COVID surge

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Douglas
49 FEMA nurses and respiratory therapist have been issued from the state just to help with the staffing shortage and high volumes of covid cases.

Local

Neighborhood without power during winter storm

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Kate Porter
One Midland neighborhood spent this frigid afternoon without any power.