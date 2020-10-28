Midland County extends early voting times by one hour

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - If your plans to get to the voting booths were sidelined by that icy weather yesterday, don’t worry. Midland County has your back.

Midland County is keeping all five of their voting locations open for an extra hour tonight, staying open until seven instead of six.

The county only opened the main elections office yesterday while the others closed because of the storm.

Even so, that location saw a nearly 50% drop in the number of voters compared to previous days.

Luckily, the Texas Secretary of State’s Office gave Midland County the thumbs up to stay open late tonight to give voters time to thaw out and catch up.

“That will give voters an extra hour at any of the locations that they didn’t have the opportunity to yesterday to get by here,” Midland County Election Administrator Carolyn Graves said of the Elections Office. “Now, they can get over there.”

While the extended hours are only in effect today, all early voting locations will be open until 7 p.m. starting Oct. 29 through the end of early voting on Friday, Oct. 30.

