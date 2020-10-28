Advertisement

Mark Knox Flowers opens Christmas store

Decorations of all kinds were rolled out to get the holiday season started.
Decorations of all kinds were rolled out to get the holiday season started.
By Shane Battis
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:26 AM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas this week as we all bundled up from the winter weather. Now, at Mark Knox Flowers it’s beginning to look like it too.

This week, the shop opened up their Christmas store.

The extra space in the shop has just about the Christmas decorations you could ask for from trees, self-decorations and ornaments.

One employee said the bright decorations are always popular, but this year people are even more eager to get the holiday started.

“It makes kids happy,” Flower Designer Socorro Sosa said. “It doesn’t matter the age. I mean, it’s just happiness around Christmas time. People are ready for the cold weather, the color, the decoration.”

Mark Knox FLowers is open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturdays.

