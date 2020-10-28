Advertisement

Local business provides three women with free mammograms

Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 1:24 AM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, one automotive shop is helping women.

A & A Diesel Automotive Repair gave three West Texas women vouchers for a free mammograms. A & A Diesel was collecting 5% from every repair service to fund the gifts.

“We hope to do this every year to help as many women as we can to get awareness out there. Because it is real,” said Amalie Barrientos, owner of A&A Diesel Automotive Repair.

The community submitted names of women they thought would be great recipients and the three winners were chosen at random.

“It takes a village to help the community come together, and just really care for each other especially now. So we are so thankful for them,” said Hailey Howey with Medical Center Hospital.

