CVS expands COVID-19 testing services

(CNN) – CVS plans to expand its COVID-19 testing services.

The pharmacy chain wants to add rapid-result testing at nearly 1,000 locations by the end of the year.

Nearly a hundred of them will be operational this week.

CVS Health Expands COVID-19 Testing Services with Plans to Add Nearly 1,000 Rapid-result Test Sites at Select CVS Pharmacy Locations: https://t.co/PIxLlUvpO2 pic.twitter.com/bp5KkuqPvP — CVS Health (@CVSHealth) October 28, 2020

The tests are available at no cost to patients who meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria.

CVS currently has more than 4,000 drive-thru test sites at its pharmacy locations in 33 states and Washington D.C.

Most results from these existing test sites are generally available within two to three days.

You must register in advance at the CVS website to schedule an appointment.

