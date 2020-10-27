Advertisement

Winter weather closings and delays

Cancellations and Delays.
Cancellations and Delays.(File)
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - We’ve put together a list of all closings and delays affecting our local schools below. You can find a list of all closings including government offices and more here.

- Hobbs Municipal Schools: Closed Wednesday

- Big Spring ISD: Delayed start at 10 a.m. Wednesday

- Glassock ISD: Delayed start at 10 a.m. Wednesday

- Odessa College: Delayed start at 10 a.m. Wednesday

School districts can reach out to CBS7 with information on closings and delays at our email news@cbs7.com

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Texas social workers will no longer be allowed to discriminate against LGBTQ Texans and people with disabilities

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Edgar Walters
After backlash from lawmakers and advocates, a state board voted Tuesday to undo a rule change that would have allowed social workers to turn away clients who are LGBTQ or have a disability.

Local

Andrews County election worker tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 17 minutes ago
An election worker for Andrews County has tested positive for COVID-19.

State

A week before the election, Texas National Guard prepares to deploy troops to cities

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Shawn Mulachy
The Texas Army National Guard said Monday that up to 1,000 troops could be dispatched to cities across Texas ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

State

Texas hits record high for early voting turnout

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Mandi Cai and Cassandra Pollock
Texas hit another voting milestone Monday as the percent of registered voters who have cast ballots early surpassed the total early voting turnout from any other presidential election — even though the state has four more days of early voting left.

Latest News

Local

Some Midlanders without gas as temperatures fall below freezing

Updated: 3 hours ago
Some Midlanders are without gas on Tuesday as winter weather has brought the temperature down to below freezing.

News

Once Upon a Teacher 10/27/20

Updated: 5 hours ago

Local

Odessa police responding to at least a dozen crashes as winter weather hits the city

Updated: 8 hours ago
Winter weather has created poor driving conditions across West Texas.

State

One person killed in plane crash in Lubbock

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KCBD Staff
One person has died in a plane crash that happened just before 4 p.m. at 38th Street and Avenue A in Lubbock.

News

Winter Weather Update Tuesday 6 a.m.

Updated: 10 hours ago
Weather Director Craig Stewart has the latest on what you should expect from the winter weather on Tuesday.

Video

Winter Weather Update Monday 10 p.m.

Updated: 18 hours ago
Recordings of the CBS7 News at 10 newscast.