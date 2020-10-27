Winter weather closings and delays
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - We’ve put together a list of all closings and delays affecting our local schools below. You can find a list of all closings including government offices and more here.
- Hobbs Municipal Schools: Closed Wednesday
- Big Spring ISD: Delayed start at 10 a.m. Wednesday
- Glassock ISD: Delayed start at 10 a.m. Wednesday
- Odessa College: Delayed start at 10 a.m. Wednesday
School districts can reach out to CBS7 with information on closings and delays at our email news@cbs7.com
