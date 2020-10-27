Advertisement

Some Midlanders without gas as temperatures fall below freezing

Atmos Energy logo.
Atmos Energy logo.(File)
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Some Midlanders are without gas on Tuesday as winter weather has brought the temperature down to below freezing.

Atmos Energy says that 125 residents living in the perimeter of Cimmaron south to Neely and Garfield east to North L Street are without natural gas service due to low pressure.

“Crews are working to ensure restoration is conducted as safely and efficiently as possible,” said Andrea Goodson, Atmos Energy manager of public affairs, “Please be aware that we will need to access customers' natural gas meters throughout this process.”

Atmos Energy crews are in the neighborhoods. Employees should have identification badges that display their names, a photograph and the Atmos Energy logo.

There is no word yet on when gas is expected to be restored.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Once Upon a Teacher 10/27/20

Updated: 2 hours ago

Local

Odessa police responding to at least a dozen crashes as winter weather hits the city

Updated: 5 hours ago
Winter weather has created poor driving conditions across West Texas.

State

One person killed in plane crash in Lubbock

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KCBD Staff
One person has died in a plane crash that happened just before 4 p.m. at 38th Street and Avenue A in Lubbock.

News

Winter Weather Update Tuesday 6 a.m.

Updated: 7 hours ago
Weather Director Craig Stewart has the latest on what you should expect from the winter weather on Tuesday.

Latest News

Video

Winter Weather Update Monday 10 p.m.

Updated: 14 hours ago
Recordings of the CBS7 News at 10 newscast.

Local

Winter Weather Closings & Delays

Updated: 21 hours ago
Winter weather is forcing several local school districts and colleges to close on Tuesday.

Local

Much of Crane without gas as winter storm hits West Texas

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Kate Porter
A natural gas shortage is creating concern in Crane as a winter storm bears down on West Texas.

Local

Police investigating after truck crashes into home in Odessa

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 1:52 PM CDT
Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened overnight.

Video

Truck crashes into home in Odessa

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 1:43 PM CDT
Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened overnight.

Local

TxDOT treating roads ahead of winter weather

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 12:04 PM CDT
TxDOT crews will be working to get roads across West Texas ready as winter weather heads our way.