Some Midlanders without gas as temperatures fall below freezing

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Some Midlanders are without gas on Tuesday as winter weather has brought the temperature down to below freezing.

Atmos Energy says that 125 residents living in the perimeter of Cimmaron south to Neely and Garfield east to North L Street are without natural gas service due to low pressure.

“Crews are working to ensure restoration is conducted as safely and efficiently as possible,” said Andrea Goodson, Atmos Energy manager of public affairs, “Please be aware that we will need to access customers' natural gas meters throughout this process.”

Atmos Energy crews are in the neighborhoods. Employees should have identification badges that display their names, a photograph and the Atmos Energy logo.

There is no word yet on when gas is expected to be restored.

