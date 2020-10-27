Advertisement

One person killed in plane crash in Lubbock

One person was killed in a plane crash in Lubbock on Monday.
One person was killed in a plane crash in Lubbock on Monday.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has died in a plane crash that happened just before 4 p.m. at 38th Street and Avenue A in Lubbock.

The call about the plane crash came in at 3:58 p.m.

Initial reports from the FAA state a single-engine Cessna Centurion crashed while on approach to Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport after departing from Belen, New Mexico. Preliminary reports are that one person was on board, the FAA says.

The aircraft tail number will be released by the FAA when investigators verify it at the accident scene.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates. Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Winter Weather Update Tuesday 6 a.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weather Director Craig Stewart has the latest on what you should expect from the winter weather on Tuesday.

Video

Winter Weather Update Monday 10 p.m.

Updated: 8 hours ago
Recordings of the CBS7 News at 10 newscast.

Local

Winter Weather Closings & Delays

Updated: 15 hours ago
Winter weather is forcing several local school districts and colleges to close on Tuesday.

Local

On eve of major winter storm, much of Crane without natural gas

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kate Porter
A natural gas shortage is creating concern in Crane as a winter storm bears down on West Texas.

Latest News

Local

Police investigating after truck crashes into home in Odessa

Updated: 17 hours ago
Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened overnight.

Video

Truck crashes into home in Odessa

Updated: 18 hours ago
Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened overnight.

Local

TxDOT treating roads ahead of winter weather

Updated: 19 hours ago
TxDOT crews will be working to get roads across West Texas ready as winter weather heads our way.

Forecast

CBS7 FIRST ALERT: Winter weather arrives West Texas

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Craig Stewart and Tom Tefertiller
West Texas will be under a Winter Storm Warning from Monday, 7 p.m. through Wednesday, 7 a.m.

News

Winter Weather coming to West Texas

Updated: 21 hours ago
West Texas will be under a Winter Storm Warning from Monday, 7 p.m. through Wednesday, 7 a.m.

National

9-year-old Nebraska boy killed in hunting accident

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said a 9-year-old Seward boy was killed in a hunting accident near Branched Oak Lake on Sunday morning.