One person killed in plane crash in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has died in a plane crash that happened just before 4 p.m. at 38th Street and Avenue A in Lubbock.

The call about the plane crash came in at 3:58 p.m.

Initial reports from the FAA state a single-engine Cessna Centurion crashed while on approach to Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport after departing from Belen, New Mexico. Preliminary reports are that one person was on board, the FAA says.

The aircraft tail number will be released by the FAA when investigators verify it at the accident scene.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates. Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents.

