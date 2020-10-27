Advertisement

Odessa police responding to at least a dozen crashes as winter weather hits the city

Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Winter weather has created poor driving conditions across West Texas.

Odessa police say they’ve responded to a dozen crashes so far. Four of the crashes are on IH-20 at East Loop 338, Grandview, Crane and West County Road.

Police are asking drivers to avoid IH-20, Highway 80 and Highway 191 and to find alternate routes if possible.

Drivers should exercise extreme caution when traveling over bridges and approaching intersections. You should also maintain a safe distance from any vehicles in front of you as you drive.

