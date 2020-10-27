City of Odessa closing Building Inspections office due to possible COVID-19 exposure

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The following comes from the City of Odessa:

The City of Odessa will be temporarily closing the Building Inspections office due to a possible COVID- 19 exposure.

The possible exposure occurred between October 22 and October 26.

The City has staff available to address emergency requests and has already moved many routine functions to our online permitting system where available.

We ask the public to be patient with us as we navigate this situation.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the City has enacted safety measures that include hand sanitizer stations throughout City facilities, requiring social distancing, and requiring employees to wear facemasks.

The City is committed to the safety of its facilities and will ensure that every individual gets the care and resources they need.

To contact the Building Inspections office, call 432-335-3214

