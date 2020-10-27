Advertisement

Andrews County election worker tests positive for COVID-19

(KOSA)
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - An election worker for Andrews County has tested positive for COVID-19.

The county announced the news on Wednesday afternoon.

Andrews County says that it has sent a person who was working at the same table with this worker home to quarantine and that other workers are being monitored, but there are no plans to close the poll.

The poll will be deep cleaned and disinfected overnight.

We were informed by the Health Department that one of the Election Workers has tested positive for COVID-19. The person...

Posted by Andrews County on Tuesday, October 27, 2020

