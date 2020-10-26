Winter Weather Closings & Delays

WEST TEXAS, Texas (KOSA) - We’ve put together a list of all closings and delays affecting our local schools below. You can find a list of all closings including government offices and more here.

- Midland ISD: All Midland ISD campuses and facilities, including the Midland ISD Online Academy, will be closed Tuesday, Oct. 27, because of inclement weather.

- Crane ISD: All Crane schools will be closed Tuesday due to a natural gas shortage.

- UTPB: Campus closing early at 5:30 p.m. on Monday. No on-campus classes to be held on Tuesday. Virtual classes will continue as usual.

- Midland College: No on-campus classes to be held on Tuesday. Virtual classes will continue as usual.

