TxDOT treating roads ahead of winter weather

West Texans are urged to be careful on the roads as winter weather moves into the area.
West Texans are urged to be careful on the roads as winter weather moves into the area.(CBS7 File Photo)
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - TxDOT crews will be working to get roads across West Texas ready as winter weather heads our way.

According to TxDOT, crews will be pretreating I-20, I-10, Highway 191, Loop 250, Loop 338 and Business Interstate 20.

Crews will also be working overnight as well to address any trouble spots.

TxDOT is sharing the following tips for drivers who have to be on the road:

-Clear all snow and ice from windows to ensure proper visibility before driving.

-Slow down. Speed limits are meant for optimal driving conditions. Smart winter driving requires driving to existing conditions.

-Allow more room to stop. It is always possible that hitting ice will lengthen stopping distances.

-Allow more room between you and other vehicles.

-Do not use cruise control.

-If you start to skid, take your foot off the gas and steer where you want to go.

-Never slam on the brakes. Always use brakes gradually (again this lengthens stopping distances).

-Make sure your vehicle is maintained properly.

-Remember that bridges often ice over faster than other roads and that shady spots take longer to thaw.

