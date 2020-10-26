Police investigating after truck crashes into home in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened overnight.

According to the Odessa Police Department, a truck crashed into a home near the intersection of Everglade Avenue and 42nd Street on Sunday night. Police say the driver of the truck was seen running away from the scene.

The crash left the front of the home badly damaged, but no one was hurt.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

