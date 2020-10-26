Advertisement

Police investigating after truck crashes into home in Odessa

Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened overnight.

According to the Odessa Police Department, a truck crashed into a home near the intersection of Everglade Avenue and 42nd Street on Sunday night. Police say the driver of the truck was seen running away from the scene.

The crash left the front of the home badly damaged, but no one was hurt.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Video

Truck crashes into home in Odessa

Updated: 1 hour ago
Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened overnight.

Local

TxDOT treating roads ahead of winter weather

Updated: 3 hours ago
TxDOT crews will be working to get roads across West Texas ready as winter weather heads our way.

Forecast

CBS7 FIRST ALERT: Winter Weather coming to West Texas

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Craig Stewart
West Texas will be under a Winter Storm Warning from Monday, 7 p.m. through Wednesday, 7 a.m.

News

Winter Weather coming to West Texas

Updated: 4 hours ago
West Texas will be under a Winter Storm Warning from Monday, 7 p.m. through Wednesday, 7 a.m.

Latest News

National

9-year-old Nebraska boy killed in hunting accident

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said a 9-year-old Seward boy was killed in a hunting accident near Branched Oak Lake on Sunday morning.

Local

Greenwood ISD cancels Monday classes due to positive COVID-19 tests

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Joshua Skinner
The district is working to contact families of people who were possibly exposed.

National Politics

Pence to keep up travel despite contact with infected aides

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 10:42 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The vice president's office says Pence does not have to quarantine because he is considered an essential worker.

Local

Crane ISD shutting down schools due to gas service issue

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 12:30 AM CDT
|
By Joshua Skinner
The gas shutdown comes just days before temperatures are expected to fall below freezing.

Local

Car club holds fundraiser for Jasmine Melendez

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 11:15 PM CDT
|
By Kate Porter
The Latin Edge Car club is hosting a mini car show and car wash to raise money for the funeral expenses of Jasmine Melendez.

Local

Midland High softball team holds vigil for teammate

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:33 PM CDT
|
By Kate Porter
Jasmine Melendez’s teammate held a candlelight vigil on Sunday night.