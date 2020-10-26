Advertisement

On eve of major winter storm, much of Crane without natural gas

Much of Crane is without natural gas on Monday.
Much of Crane is without natural gas on Monday.(Kate Porter/CBS7)
By Kate Porter
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CRANE, Texas (KOSA) - A natural gas shortage is creating concern in Crane as a winter storm bears down on West Texas. 

The Texas Gas Service says a third party supplier ran short, causing the problem.

Much of the city has been without gas since Friday. 

Texas Gas Services says it’s working with homes and businesses to get gas flowing again and says it hopes to have most restored by tonight. 

Crews have been brought in as far away as Austin and El Paso.

