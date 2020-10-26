Advertisement

CBS7 FIRST ALERT: Winter Weather coming to West Texas

By Craig Stewart
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - West Texas will be under a Winter Storm Warning from Monday, 7 p.m. through Wednesday, 7 a.m.

There will also be a Hard Freeze Warning for the southern Permian Basin, western Permian Basin and the upper Trans Pecos and Mountains of West Texas.

The main weather threat will be freezing rain and sleet.

It looks like the winter weather will start Monday evening and go through the morning hours Tuesday.

The weather will then stop for a short period before resuming Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service in Midland says that 0.25″ to 0.50″ of ice will be possible from Midland eastward, with the best chance of this happening in the eastern Permian Basin.

Lea and Eddy counties in New Mexico could see four to six inches of snow along with the Guadalupe Mountains.

