UTPB swimming and diving holds intersquad meet

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UTPB hosted their first intersquad meet of the season today.

It was a competitive atmosphere as the team was split into the orange team versus the white team.

The meet was not only a good way to grasp where the swimmers are in terms of their performances; it was a welcome return to competition after a lengthy hiatus.

“Most of these swimmers have not even raced since last March when the pandemic hit. Some of them had their top meets cut off," head coach Betsy Graham said. "Yesterday we had Falcon Olympics and it really showed me just how pumped up they were to compete again. They really got after it, by the time we were done with it it was 93-94 so that came into today’s meet.”

In Saturday’s meet the white team prevailed over the orange team 211-174.

The team will have their first real meet of the season next weekend.

