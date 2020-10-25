Midland High softball team holds vigil for teammate

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Saturday, the Midland High softball team held a candlelight vigil for Jasmine Melendez.

Jasmine would have turned sixteen on Sunday.

Her teammates celebrated her birthday with balloons and pictures of Jasmine.

Everyone in attendance sang “Happy Birthday,” and those close to her shared fond memories of her.

“Look at all of us...the people she’s touched. She did; she had a great big smile. She loved to laugh. She liked to give me a hard time. She’ll always be here [points to head] and here [points to heart].”

Several team members mentioned her positive attitude and smile as what they will miss most about her.

