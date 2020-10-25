Advertisement

Local group calls for removal of MISD board members

The ‘Saving Lee Rebels’ held a petition drive today to remove five members from the MISD board of trustees.
By Kate Porter
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The ‘Saving Lee Rebels’ held a petition drive today to remove five members from the MISD board of trustees...

Throughout the renaming, the ‘Saving Lee Rebels’ group has been vocal about keeping 'Lee’ in the school’s name.

Now, they call for the removal of five school board members who they believe mishandled the situation.

‘Saving Lee Rebels’ board president, Carie McNeil, says she spoke with several other school districts who went through more thorough name changes...

“Ours was completely mismanaged. Most of those other districts, those school districts, they all had meetings, they had studies, they sat with their constituents, they talked about it. We were not given that opportunity,” said McNeil.

McNeil says the name change sparked questions from concerned parents who wanted to know the backgrounds of the people who represent their children.

“When you start making this many people mad, they start asking questions. Those questions come from everywhere. Where did you work? What did you do before you became a school board member? Were you a teacher? Were you not a teacher? These are things that have come to light in all of this,” said McNeil.

The group says the petition to remove school board members comes from a place of concern. They believe the MISD does not have their students' best interests at heart.

“I’ve got a junior in high school. Do you order a class ring? Do you not order a class ring? What’s your letter jacket gonna look like? None of these can be answered,” McNeil added. “These kids have been, this has always been known...everything that they know between COVID and this. We’re not teaching them how to work in a democracy; we’re teaching them how to live under a dictatorship.”

The group plans to hold petition drives for at least the next month to collect as many signatures as they can.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

