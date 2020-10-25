Advertisement

Crane ISD shutting down schools due to gas service issue

The gas shutdown comes just days before temperatures are expected to fall below freezing.
The gas shutdown comes just days before temperatures are expected to fall below freezing.(KOSA)
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 12:30 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Crane ISD announced Saturday night it will close schools on Monday (10/27) and Tuesday (10/28) due to a gas service issue affecting the area.

The school district said on its Facebook page the decision was made out of an abundance of caution because temperatures in the Permian Basin are expected to dip below freezing early next week.

The statement added that as soon as gas service is restored, Texas Gas Service will work to get the school buildings up and running.

