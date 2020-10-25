Car club holds fundraiser for Jasmine Melendez

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland community is rallying to try and help the family of Jasmine Melendez in the wake of her death.

The Latin Edge Car club is hosting a mini car show and car wash to raise money for the funeral expenses of Jasmine Melendez.

The club has always been willing to give back to the community.

From the time it was established in 2017, Latin Edge has organized benefits and fundraisers for various causes.

Ernesto Galindo heard the news about jasmine’s tragic death and knew something had to be done.

“Just to show everybody that we care. We’re not just here for ourselves. We want this world to be a better world. We’re tired of all the problems we’ve been having and we just want something different, not for our community,” said Ernesto Galindo.

Latin Edge knows that this is a difficult time for the family, and they want the event to be a way for the community to show support.

Fundraiser host, Domonique Galindo, says she can’t imagine what the family is going through right now.

“The first thing I could think of, you know, my daughter. that could have been my daughter, my niece, anybody. And even though we may not know this family, we feel their pain. it’s sad, it really is," said Domonique Galindo.

Mario Aguirre, a recent Midland High graduate, says that although shockwaves have been sent through the community of Midland lately, a community event like this fundraiser is more important than ever.

“I think it means we can all come together. It shows one another that we got each other’s back no matter what. And we’re in this together. we’re always in this together," said Aguirre.

Everyone is invited to bring their cars out to support the cause

