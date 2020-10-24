Advertisement

Navy aircraft crashes in Alabama; extent of injuries unclear

sd
sd
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a U.S. Navy aircraft has crashed in an Alabama residential neighborhood near the Gulf Coast.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Friday evening that the crash occurred in Magnolia Springs, which is southeast of Mobile.

They did not immediately release information about possible fatalities. Authorities say no one on the ground was hurt but a home in the area was on fire.

It was not immediately clear what type of plane crashed or how many were on board.

The sheriff’s office say the U.S. Department of Defense and the Navy were set to handle the investigation.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Asteroid samples escaping from jammed NASA spacecraft

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A NASA spacecraft is stuffed with so much asteroid rubble from this week’s grab that it’s jammed open and precious particles are drifting away in space, scientists said Friday.

National

First ‘murder hornet’ nest in US discovered in Washington state

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The world’s largest hornet at 2 inches long, the invasive insects can decimate entire hives of honeybees and deliver painful stings to people.

National

Battleground postal delays persist with mail voting underway

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The delays are a worrisome sign for voters who still have not returned their absentee ballots.

National

Website tracks every broken McDonald’s ice cream machine in America

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The U.S. map has green dots for the stores where a soft serve is currently working and red dots where they're not.

Latest News

Local

Midland ISD official tests positive after going to board of trustees meeting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shane Battis
Anyone who’s been in contact with that person has been told to self-quarantine.

Local

Safe Place of the Permian Basin hosts awareness walk as domestic violence cases rise

Updated: 2 hours ago
Domestic violence has become even more common since the start of the pandemic.

National Politics

Upbeat Trump hits the trail, Biden tries debate cleanup

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, JONATHAN LEMIRE and WILL WEISSERT
The coronavirus was a central topic for both candidates on Friday as Trump headed to Florida and Biden prepared to address the topic in Delaware.

National

Trump, Biden push to Election Day after final debate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
With the debates behind them, the candidates prepare for a mad dash to Nov. 3

National

California prosecutors again seek death for Scott Peterson

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
California prosecutors said Friday they again will seek the death penalty for Scott Peterson even as a county judge considers throwing out his conviction for murdering his pregnant wife because of juror misconduct during a 2005 trial that riveted the nation.

Local

City: No indication of foul play in death of Midland girl

Updated: 4 hours ago
The City of Midland has now released a statement on the Midland Police Department’s investigation into the death of 15-year-old Jasmine Melendez.