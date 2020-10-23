Advertisement

Trump: Sudan to join UAE, Bahrain in recognizing Israel

President Donald Trump talks with reporters on Air Force One after participating in the final presidential debate, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn.
President Donald Trump talks with reporters on Air Force One after participating in the final presidential debate, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By DEB RIECHMANN and MATTHEW LEE
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump announced Friday that Sudan will start to normalize ties with Israel, making it the third Arab state to do so as part of U.S.-brokered deals in the run-up to Election Day.

The deal, which would deepen Sudan’s engagement with the West, follows Trump’s conditional agreement this week to remove the North African nation from the list of state sponsors of terrorism if it pays compensation to American victims of terror attacks.

It also delivers a foreign policy achievement for Trump just days before the U.S. election and boosts his embattled ally, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Recently, the United States brokered diplomatic pacts between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Jordan recognized Israel in the 1990s.

Netanyahu has made it a priority to forge ties with formerly hostile countries in Africa and the Arab world in the absence of any progress with the Palestinians during his more than decade in office. The deal also is aimed at unifying Arab countries against their common adversary, Iran.

