Advertisement

Texas sends more medical forces to virus hot spot in El Paso

A healthcare worker leaves Las Palmas Del Sol Medical Center, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in El Paso, Texas.
A healthcare worker leaves Las Palmas Del Sol Medical Center, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in El Paso, Texas.(Cedar Attanasio | AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Thursday announced that Texas is sending more medical reinforcements to the El Paso area in response to the region’s surge of coronavirus cases and the illness the virus causes.

The Texas Department of State Health Services and the Texas Division of Emergency Management will send more medical personnel and equipment this week to address the surge of COVID-19 cases.

The move comes during the same week that El Paso County reported 3,750 new coronavirus cases, including 1,161 on Thursday.

That number accounts for 17.5% of the 21,321 reported this week by the state’s 254 counties.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Biden calls for ‘transition’ from oil, GOP sees opening

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrat Joe Biden’s remarks that he will transition away from the oil industry in favor of renewable energy sources have drawn quick attention from President Donald Trump.

Local

GoFundMe page started for family of Midland student Jasmine Melendez

Updated: 1 hour ago
A GoFundMe page has been started for the family of a Midland girl who died after her family says she was beaten and sexually assaulted.

Local

Money with Mickey 10/23/2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matthew Alvarez
The U.S. House antitrust committee released its report after an 18-month investigation of the business practices of Google, Apple, Amazon, and Facebook.

Video

Money with Mickey 10/23/2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
Recordings of the CBS7 Morning Newscasts.

Latest News

National

Missing child alert issued after baby taken from Monroe, La. hospital

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Matthew Segura
Police say 35-year-old Travis Hargrove left the hospital with the baby hidden in a backpack.

News

McAnally Wilkins goes pink to support breast cancer survivor

Updated: 9 hours ago
The team at McAnally Wilkins all wore pink Thursday for Sharon Pierson.

Local

One person dies following head-on crash in Odessa

Updated: 13 hours ago
Odessa police are investigating a major crash Thursday evening.

News

Midland Odessa Rivalry Game

Updated: 14 hours ago
Midland Odessa Rivalry Game

Local

Midland teen boy beaten with brass knuckles, sent to hospital

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Joshua Skinner
MISD Police arrested another student and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon.

News

MISD teen boy beaten with brass knuckles, sent to hospital

Updated: 16 hours ago
Watch CBS7 News at 4 p.m.