Safe Place of the Permian Basin hosts awareness walk as domestic violence cases rise

Domestic violence has become even more common since the start of the pandemic.
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

As the pandemic rages on, domestic violence reports are rising, which makes this year’s Safe Place of the Permian Basin’s Awareness Walk even more important.

The walk they do every year highlights those at risk of or facing domestic violence. Because of the pandemic, Safe Place of the Permian Basin said they’ve seen a 70 percent increase of domestic violence reports in Texas compared to last year.

The director of development at Safe Place said they walk to remind people about this important issue.

“It makes us feel terrific that people care enough about this situation where there are so many issues related to the pandemic,” Director of Development for Safe Place of The Permian Basin Lee Ann Good said. “Domestic violence is going to be there now it’s been there in the past and it’s going to continue and we need to make sure that people don’t forget that this is one really bad outbreaks result of the pandemic in our community.”

The organization has been helping families in the area for over 40 years.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

