Advertisement

Money with Mickey 10/23/2020

By Matthew Alvarez
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KOSA) -

The U.S. House antitrust committee released its report after an 18-month investigation of the business practices of Google, Apple, Amazon, and Facebook. Tuesday, the Department of Justice filed an anti-trust lawsuit against Google for maintaining “unlawful monopolies” in its search and advertising business. 

Mickey Cargile from Cargile Investments joined Wake Up West Texas to explain what’s going on.

Below are the questions that Mickey answered:

Q1:  Mickey, what is our history regarding anti-trust laws?

Q2:  Why does the government want to punish companies just because they excel in their business?

Q3:  What will be the long term impact on big tech and their stock prices?

Mickey Cargile joins Wake Up West Texas every Thursday at 6:45 a.m.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Video

Money with Mickey 10/23/2020

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Recordings of the CBS7 Morning Newscasts.

News

McAnally Wilkins goes pink to support breast cancer survivor

Updated: 7 hours ago
The team at McAnally Wilkins all wore pink Thursday for Sharon Pierson.

Local

Head-on crash in Odessa leaves two people in critical condition

Updated: 11 hours ago
Odessa police are investigating a major crash Thursday evening.

News

Midland Odessa Rivalry Game

Updated: 12 hours ago
Midland Odessa Rivalry Game

Latest News

Local

Midland teen boy beaten with brass knuckles, sent to hospital

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Joshua Skinner
MISD Police arrested another student and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon.

News

MISD teen boy beaten with brass knuckles, sent to hospital

Updated: 14 hours ago
Watch CBS7 News at 4 p.m.

Local

Midland County officially reopens reconstructed Cotton Flat Road

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Joshua Skinner
The county reconstructed about 3.85 miles of road that hadn’t been fully reconstructed since 1908.

News

Midland County officially reopens reconstructed Cotton Flat Road

Updated: 15 hours ago
Watch CBS7 News at 4 p.m.

News

Odessa hospitals see COVID surge

Updated: 15 hours ago
Watch CBS7 News at 4 p.m.

Local

Odessa hospitals worry as COVID patients pour in with fewer staff members to care for them

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Andrea Storm
Medical Center Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center said a surge in coronavirus cases is taking a toll on the hospitals.