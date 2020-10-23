Advertisement

Midland ISD official tests positive after going to board of trustees meeting

Photo: Midland ISD/ Facebook Page
Photo: Midland ISD/ Facebook Page(KOSA)
By Shane Battis
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

A Midland ISD official has tested positive for the virus and was present at the board of trustees meeting on Oct.19.

MISD said anyone who was in contact with the person have been notified to self-quarantine.

Bowie Fine Arts Academy will not be closed as the district said cleaning protocols were followed.

