Midland and Odessa set to play 100th rivalry game

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Midland High is in its 100th season of football this year.

For the past century they have played Odessa each year - just like they will this Friday.

“It’s probably more of a rivalry for people that have been around West Texas football a lot,” Midland head coach Tim Anuszkiewicz said. "I don’t know if our kids really understand that as much, so we’ve talked about what kind of legacy you leave behind when you start a new century of football like we are this year.

While the players may be unfamiliar with the scope of this historic rivalry, the coaches are not.

“I’ve been a part of this district since 2002 and Danny’s been a part of it, so we understand the history that goes along with being a part of the little Southwest conference,” Anuszkiewicz said.

From 1920 to 2020, the goal for each of these teams has remained the same: to win.

“They’ve got a lot of team speed on offense and we’ve got to do a great job of tackling,” Odessa head coach Danny Servance said. “If we can do that and play consistently on defense I think we’ve got a great chance.”

“We’ve got to get some wins early so that you don’t try to backload what you’re doing in district. We’ve got to pick this one up and put ourselves in a position after our open week to do some damage in the district and pick up one of the playoff spots,” Anuszkiewicz said.

In the last 99 meetings between these two teams, Midland has won 50 while Odessa has won 49. The Bronchos will look to even the series tomorrow night at 7 pm at Ratliff Stadium.

