Head-on crash in Odessa leaves two people in critical condition

A head-on crash in Odessa sent two people to the hospital on Thursday evening.
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa police are investigating a major crash Thursday evening.

According to the Odessa Police Department, the crash happened in the 1300 block of East 7th Street just after 6 p.m.

Both of the drivers involved, Domenic Sanchez, 35, and Abigail Rueda, 26, were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say that Sanchez was traveling west on 7th Street in a blue Chevrolet 1500 while Rueda was traveling east in the westbound lanes at a high rate of speed in a red Lincoln MKX. The two vehicles then crashed head-on.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

