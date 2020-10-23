Advertisement

GoFundMe page started for family of Midland student Jasmine Melendez

Jasmine Melendez, 15.
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A GoFundMe page has been started for the family of a Midland girl who died after her family says she was beaten and sexually assaulted.

Jasmine Melendez, 15, was attacked on Tuesday afternoon. She was taken to a hospital in Dallas, where she passed away from her injuries.

The Midland High School Softball Team is also raising money to help Jasmine’s family.

Midland authorities only released a statement late Thursday afternoon that police were investigating a case involving a juvenile. Police did not release any other information on their investigation.

“The Midland Fire Department responded to a call for medical assistance on October 20, 2020 and due to the nature of the call, involving a juvenile, asked the Midland Police Department for assistance. The Midland Police Department responded and an investigation is on going.”

Midland ISD addressed the situation during Thursday’s Unified Command Team press conference but also shared no details.

“I don’t have further information on that unfortunate situation, absolutely tragic situation, our hearts and our sympathies are certainly with that family,” said Dr. Katie Atkins, Midland ISD’s Chief of Staff. “I don’t have further information to share with this group at this time.”

