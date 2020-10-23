Ector County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with finding a missing man.

According to ECSO, Baudelio Leyva Jr. was last seen on Friday, October 16.

Leyva is 6′1, weighs 255 pounds and has brown eyes, black hair and braces.

He was last seen wearing a maroon shirt, dark jeans, tennis shoes and a hat. He is believed to be driving a blue Chevrolet Silverado with Texas license plate NGX-4016 heading west on Interstate 20.

Anyone with information on Leyva’s whereabouts is asked to call ECSO at (432) 335-3050 in reference to case# 20-E5375.

