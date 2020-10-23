Advertisement

City: No indication of foul play in death of Midland girl

Midland Police Department vehicle. (Abraham Franco/CBS 7)
Midland Police Department vehicle. (Abraham Franco/CBS 7)(KOSA)
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland has now released a statement on the Midland Police Department’s investigation into the death of 15-year-old Jasmine Melendez.

"On October 20, 2020, the Midland Police Department responded to a medical call at a residence involving a juvenile who has since passed away. At this time, detectives have found no indication of foul play or criminal conduct.

The investigation is ongoing. The release of any further information will be in strict accordance with applicable privacy laws."

Family members of Melendez tell CBS7 that she was beaten and assaulted before being dumped in a yard.

She later died at the hospital.

A GoFundMe page has been started to help the family of Melendez. You can find it here.

