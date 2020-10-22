West Texas woman transferred to a hospital in Austin to receive medical care

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - As hospitals in the area are housing more COVID-19 patients, some patients are being turned away.

Sarah Alexander who lives in Lajitas, Texas went to the hospital in Alpine because of a serious medical issue. However, when she got there, she was told she would have to be transferred.

Last week Sarah Alexander realized something was not right, she unknowingly ruptured her esophagus and was bleeding internally.

“I mean I had no energy, I couldn’t stand up at all, I was still getting sick”, Alexander said.

After a hour and a half trip to Alpine, Sarah was told the hospital was too full to admit her.

“Odessa was full, El Paso was full, San Angelo was full, and the only place that had an ICU and a surgeon that can take me was Austin”, Alexander said.

Sarah was then transferred to St. David’s North Austin Medical Center, and when the time came for Sarah to be discharged, the hospital had no way to get her back home to West Texas.

Alexander explained her frustration with not having transportation, “there is no way that I’m the only person that this has happened to. It’s no fault of mine that I had to be transported 8 hours away to get treatment.”

After a week at the hospital in Austin, Sarah is finally on her way back home to West Texas.

