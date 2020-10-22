Advertisement

West Texas woman transferred to a hospital in Austin to receive medical care

Woman from Lajitas, TX has hard time coming back to West Texas after transferred to Austin hospital.
By Lauren Bostwick
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - As hospitals in the area are housing more COVID-19 patients, some patients are being turned away.

Sarah Alexander who lives in Lajitas, Texas went to the hospital in Alpine because of a serious medical issue. However, when she got there, she was told she would have to be transferred.

Last week Sarah Alexander realized something was not right, she unknowingly ruptured her esophagus and was bleeding internally.

“I mean I had no energy, I couldn’t stand up at all, I was still getting sick”, Alexander said.

After a hour and a half trip to Alpine, Sarah was told the hospital was too full to admit her.

“Odessa was full, El Paso was full, San Angelo was full, and the only place that had an ICU and a surgeon that can take me was Austin”, Alexander said.

Sarah was then transferred to St. David’s North Austin Medical Center, and when the time came for Sarah to be discharged, the hospital had no way to get her back home to West Texas.

Alexander explained her frustration with not having transportation, “there is no way that I’m the only person that this has happened to. It’s no fault of mine that I had to be transported 8 hours away to get treatment.”

After a week at the hospital in Austin, Sarah is finally on her way back home to West Texas.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Sewell Family of Companies raises more than $33,000 for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Shelby Landgraf
All the money was generated through Press Café’s weeklong fundraiser, Pink the Basin.

Local

Pioneer Natural Resources donates to Bush Tennis Center

Updated: 2 hours ago
The new facility is a project five years in the making.

News

The new facility is a project five years in the making.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Watch CBS7 News at 4 p.m.

Local

Three people, including 9-month-old girl, killed in crash north of Goldsmith

Updated: 3 hours ago
Three people were killed in a crash north of Goldsmith on Wednesday morning.

Latest News

Local

Midland Walmart closing due to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Scott Pickey
Walmart is temporarily closing its Northside store on Midland Drive because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Crime

FIRST ON CBS7: According to family, 15-year-old Midland girl flown to Dallas hospital after being beaten and sexually assaulted

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Scott Pickey
A 15-year-old Midland High School student is in a Dallas hospital after her family says she was beaten and sexually assaulted Tuesday afternoon.

Local

FIRST ON CBS7: Driver in deadly crash that killed Rankin mother and daughters had BAC more than two times legal limit

Updated: 5 hours ago
New details have been released on a deadly crash that claimed the lives of four people in Upton County earlier this month.

National

Affidavit: Tallahassee woman used tire iron to kill 3-year-old boy

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Julie Montanaro
Te’Lea Jefferson is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning with a private attorney.

Crime

Man arrested following armed robbery at Midland tobacco store

Updated: 5 hours ago
One person has been arrested and another is on the run following an armed robbery in Midland.

State

Mahomes, Matthews announce baby girl coming soon

Updated: 5 hours ago
East Texas natives Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews announced Wednesday the gender of their baby.