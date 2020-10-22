UTPB soccer loaded with local talent

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The UTPB men’s soccer team won’t play until spring, but a roster stocked with local players is one reason for fans to be excited.

The Falcons have scrimmaged against several Lone Star Conference teams this fall and are playing well.

UTPB features a blend of players from across the globe, including SIX freshmen from Odessa High School.

Brandon Bernal, Cain Cordova, Jesus Montes, Gabriel Padilla and Alan Rubio should all help the Falcons this spring.

“Obviously I try to find as many local kids as I can,” UTPB Head Coach Dennis Peterson said. “There’s some good talent in just this area alone. Midland High, Midland Lee, OHS, Permian; There’s just some good talent right there in my backyard.”

As previously mentioned, UTPB soccer will play its season this spring. The school says an official schedule should be released soon.

