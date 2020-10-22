St. Louis couple who pointed guns at protesters speak at ECRW event

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The couple who made national headlines after waving and pointing guns at Black Lives Matter protesters in St. Louis over the summer were in Odessa today for a speaking appearance.

The Permian ballroom at the Odessa Marriott was packed early Wednesday afternoon with people hoping to hear guest speakers Mark and Patricia McCloskey.

“They had every intention of murdering us and burning down the house,” Mark McCloskey said.

The story of June 28th, as told by the McCloskey’s differs from how police and protesters described the event.

“Three to five hundred members of an angry mob broke into our neighborhood, broke down a gate that had been there since 1888, smashed it to the ground, stormed our house, and we stood fast and defended ourselves,” Mark McCloskey said.

The event, captured on video, went viral.

“They were screaming, shouting, threatening, spittle coming out of their mouths, veins bulging. This was a terrifying mob.”

The McCloskeys expected local law enforcement to come to their aid. To their astonishment, it was they who were charged with a crime.

“She’s prosecuting us,” McCloskey said of St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner. “I’ll use the term persecuting us for doing no more than defending ourselves.”

This is the reason the McCloskeys were the featured speakers for Wednesday’s sold-out Ector County Republican Women’s meeting at the Odessa Marriott.

“It shouldn’t happen,” U.S. Congressman Mike Conaway said. “But what’s even scarier is you’ve got a prosecutor who is breaking the law to bring charges again them and upgrade the charges against the wife, using the power of the state.”

The fear of an overreaching government was ever-present throughout the afternoon, something attendees fear a Biden/Harris presidency would represent.

“I’m really concerned about the way this country’s headed,” said attendee Bruce Garrett. “Because instead of heading forward, we’re heading backward. And we don’t need to be heading backward.”

The McCloskeys are now using their recognition to sound the alarm and to get others more politically involved.

“If fighting Marxism is divisive, that the mainstream media thinks we ought to live in harmony with the Marxists who want to destroy our way of life, that’s just wrong,” Mark McCloskey said.

And even if it’s small, they hope appearances like this one help make a difference.

“We’re hoping we can make a difference,” McCloskey said. “I don’t know if we are. I hope we are. But at least God has given us the opportunity to try.”

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.