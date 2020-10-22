Advertisement

Odessa hospitals worry as COVID patients pour in with fewer staff members to care for them

By Andrea Storm
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Odessa hospitals are seeing a surge in COVID cases, and it is taking a toll on both hospitals.

By the end of the day, Medical Center Hospital is expecting to have 54 total COVID-19 patients, and for the first time in a while the majority of those are local patients from Ector County. With 33 employees out, Medical Center Hospital CEO Russell Tippin said it was an eye opening morning.

“But again, our problem is that we’re full,” Tippin said. “That’s just what it gets down to. We’re full with people waiting to get in here. We have not decreased the number of beds of patients that we have. We’ve kept those open. Luckily, we did that cause now we’re able to accommodate these people and at the same time it has really exploded over the past couple of days. And it seems this morning we just kind of walked into a land mine field this morning.”

Odessa regional medical center also added that as of right now, seven of their patients in the COVID ward are under 60 years old, which is out of the norm.

