MISD teen boy beaten with brass knuckles, sent to hospital

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

Midland ISD has confirmed that one teen has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The attack involved teens from Midland High, although not on MISD property. CBS7 spoke with the grandmother of the teen who was hurt. She said he was attacked in an alley by an MISD student with brass knuckles

“The injuries were done in the head and then on his arms,” Margarita Vega said. “I believe that’s what my daughter said because she asked him what happened to your arm angel and he said he was covering his head.”

She also said the boy spent Tuesday night in the hospital, where he underwent medical evaluation, including a CAT scan, and was released Wednesday morning. He is currently at home recovering.

