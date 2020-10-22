Midland County officially reopens reconstructed Cotton Flat Road

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -

Midland city and county officials gathered at Cotton Flat Grocery Thursday morning for a ribbon cutting ceremony for the reopening of Cotton Flat Road after nearly a year of planning and construction.

Midland County reconstructed about 3.85 miles of the road from I-20 down to West County Road 150.

According to Midland County Precinct 3 Commissioner Luis Sanchez, it’s the first time the road had been completely reconstructed since 1908.

“There was different levels of asphalt, different levels of base,” Sanchez said. “We went back and reconstructed it to where there was 11 inches of caliche and three inches of base. We just wanted to make sure we had a solid, firm road for all of the traffic we currently have here in Midland County.”

The total cost of the project was $4 million dollars. The City of Midland contributed about half a million dollars of that amount for the project. That cost included paving all the driveways of people who live along Cotton Flat.

The city and county say the work isn’t over. They plan to dedicate fairgrounds road within the next couple of months.

