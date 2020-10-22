Advertisement

Midland City and County officials celebrate reopening of Cotton Flat Road

Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland City and County officials gathered at Cotton Flat Grocery on Thursday morning for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the reopening of Cotton Flat Road after nearly a year of planning and construction.

Midland County reconstructed about 3.85 miles of the road from I-20 down to West County Road 150.

According to Midland County Commissioner Luis Sanchez, this is the first time the road has been completely reconstructed since 1908.

