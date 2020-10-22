Advertisement

CBS7 Player of the Week: Permian’s Harper Terry

By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The CBS7 Player of the Week is Permian senior quarterback Harper Terry. Last Friday, Terry led the Panthers to a 55-44 win over state-ranked Midland Lee.

In the huge rivalry game, Terry threw two long touchdown passes. However, he did even more damage on the ground, running for 175 yards and four touchdowns.

“It meant a lot,” Terry said. “I didn’t have a good game the previous week, losing to Amarillo [Tascosa]. So it meant a lot to bounce back like that, and doing it against Lee just felt a whole lot better.”

“He’d do whatever needs to be done to win a ballgame for his team,” Permian Head Coach Jeff Ellison said. “He’s a great leader and I was extremely proud of him and how he bounced back from that game last week. Just shows the type of person he is.”

Terry and the Panthers are on the road this week, looking for district win #2 against Abilene on Friday.

