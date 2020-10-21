Advertisement

Three people, including 9-month-old girl, killed in crash north of Goldsmith

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Three people were killed in a crash north of Goldsmith on Wednesday morning.

The victims have been identified as Marlene Olivas, 25, Magdaly Olivas, who was nine-months-old, and Glenn Juarez, 30.

According to DPS, the crash happened on FM 181 four miles north of Goldspring at 7:15 a.m.

The crash involved a GMC Terrain, a Ford F-250, an 18-wheeler, and a Chevrolet Silverado. Marlene and Magdaly Olivas were in the GMC Terrain while Juarez was driving the Chevrolet Silverado.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the GMC Terrain was traveling south on FM 181 while the other three vehicles were traveling north.

DPS says that the GMC Terrain crossed the center line and entered the northbound lane where it sideswiped two of the vehicles before crashing into the Chevrolet Silverado head-on.

Marlene, Magdaly and Juarez were pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. The people in the other two vehicles were not hurt in the crash.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

